Spot 'Dork Head' Ileana D'Cruz In This Flashback Friday Treat

This Flashback Friday, we spotted the cutest throwback of actress Ileana D'Cruz on her Instagram. The 33-year-old actress took a trip down memory lane and zeroed in on a photo of herself as a kid, dressed up in white. The throwback version of Ileana stars in the photo with a few others and the current Ileana is of the opinion that she was an easy one to spot in a group photo for being a "dork head." LOL. "Always the derpy dork head in the picture," Ileana captioned her cuteness overloaded photo. We would just like to say one thing here - Ileana's smile is still the same.

Here's what Ileana D'Cruz shared from her throwback treasury on Friday:

Throwback photos appear on Ileana's Instagram every now and then. On Father's Day, she shared a bunch photos of herself through the years and wrote: "From teaching me to be a strong independent woman to also teaching me about kindness and always staying true to myself, and never losing my individuality no matter where I go. I'm a chip off the old glorious block and proud to be."

We were also introduced to pint-sized Ileana on her mother's birthday, when she shared a black and white memory to cheer for her "original superwoman": "My strength, my rock, my weakness, you mean so much to me Mama... no words could ever be enough," she wrote.

Ileana D'Cruz was last seen in the movie Pagalpanti and her upcoming project includes The Big Bull, in which she co-stars with Abhishek Bachchan.