Sponsored: Thehar From Jalsa Out: Vidya Balan And Shefali Shah Will Keep You Hooked

T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment's riveting drama Jalsa streamed on Amazon Prime received a flood of rave reviews and took the OTT platform by storm.

As a special surprise to the audience, the makers have now launched a song titled Thehar. Simple, soulful, and hard-hitting much like the film itself, Thehar is sung by Shilpa Rao, composed by Gaurav Chatterji with lyrics by Sandeep Gaur.

With films like Airlift, Noor, Chef, Durgamati and Chhori, Abundantia Entertainment and T-Series brought audiences some hit films and riveting content. The two entertainment heavyweights collaborate for the fifth time with Jalsa an edgy but human story headlined by powerhouse talents Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah.

With Jalsa a hit and run of an 18-year-old girl becomes the hub of a wheel that sets into motion many a spoke - a journalist, a raging mother, a cop, and a system all caught in an ethical dilemma. Questions are raised only to realize that the truth is rarely pure and never simple.

Jalsa is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and the song Thehar is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.



