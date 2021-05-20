Dil Mangdi: Singer Jasbir Jassi's New Song With Ishika Taneja Is Out

Jasbir Jassi and Ishika Taneja in Dil Mangdi's poster

Jasbir Jassi gave us one of our all-time favourite dance track, Dil Legi Kudi, and now the singer is coming back with another sure shot entertaining song, Dil Mangdi with T-Series. With vocals and lyrics by Jasbir Jassi and music by Sakaar and Jerry Singh, the vibrant party track is a treat for the artist's fans as it brings back his signature style of music with an Arabic twist. Sounds exotic, right? Directed by Parmod Sharma Rana, Dil Mangdi also stars former Miss India contestant Ishika Taneja and the international dancer and actor Aneesha Madhok, who headlined the Hollywood film Bully High.

Talking about the song Jasbir Jassi says, "It was a while I gave my fans a song for all the love they keep showering on my music. Finally, it is here, an out-and-out dance song. Dil Mangdi is a fun Punjabi track with peppy beats and beautiful visuals and I hope listeners enjoy it."

Dil Mangdi is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.