Pop Singer Dhvani Bhanushali To Perform At A Live Concert In Mumbai. Details Here

India's youngest pop-sensation Dhvani Bhanushali is back to entertain the audience with her melodious voice. After delighting everyone with her fabulous performances this past year, she is all set to start 2021 by performing a first-of-its-kind live concert at PVR Juhu, Mumbai on January 10th, 2021. The concert will be screened at more than 17 PVR theatres across the country to encourage the people to return to the comforts of theatres after a stressful 2020.

Talking about the same, Dhvani shares, "Theatres hold a special place in our hearts. All those memories of watching my idols perform on the big-screen always left me star-struck. It motivated me to become who I am today. The thought that my fans will get to watch me on the big screens is making me jittery with excitement. This concert is the first of its kind in the cinema industry and it only makes it all the more special! Performing at the concert not only encourages the fans to resume their lives in this new normal but also gives people who work at the theatres a means to earn again. Considering that they have started serving the audience again, I don't want to miss an opportunity to entertain my fans and lend a hand towards contributing to the cinemas. This is a great initiative and I hope they enjoy the concert as my team and I have practiced day and night to put on exemplary performance."

Speaking about this novel and first of its kind experience, Shalu Sabharwal, Senior VP, Sales and Marketing of PVR Cinemas says, "We are very glad to collaborate with Ms. Bhanushali and share her immense talent with our customers. Whether while showcasing movies or hosting initiatives like these, our priority remains to ensure the safety of our audience in the process of curating varied entertainment experiences for them. We hope for the concert to be a success and for our patrons to be happy with the offering."

The young sensation has never shied away from entertaining her beloved fans, and performing a live concert for all music lovers is just the boost that is needed to encourage the audience to return to the theatres. The ticketed concert will be held on January 10th at 17 PVR theatres across 9 cities Pan India.

