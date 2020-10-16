Naach Meri Rani Posters: Nora Fatehi And Guru Randhawa In Unique Avatars

Nora Fatehi on a poster of Naach Meri Rani

Nothing can stop Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, not even a pandemic. The music tycoon has consistently kept fans entertained by releasing new singles from his armada ever so often, and now, the upcoming T-Series single will feature a pairing that has never been seen before! The scintillating Nora Fatehi will be sharing the screen with pop sensation Guru Randhawa for the first time, in the upcoming single, Naach Meri Rani.

The posters were released, featuring Nora and Guru, each with a different aesthetic. Nora sports lilac hair with a stunning silver outfit, and Guru can be seen looking cool and composed in a slick leather jacket.

This high octane dance track has been choreographed by Bosco Martis, and will be a first of its kind in the history of the Indian music industry. Composed by Tanishk Bagchi, with vocals by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi, this song is sure to blow the audience's minds.

The video for the single was shot in Mumbai, following a strict set of safety guidelines to ensure that nobody would be at risk of catching the virus. After a week of gruelling rehearsals, they have come up with a music video which is innovative and creative.

The much awaited single 'Naach Meri Rani' will be out on T-Series' YouTube channel on October 29.

