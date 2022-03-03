Sponsored: Guru Randhawa's Punjabiyaan Di Dhee Feat Bohemia Out

Guru Randhawa and Bohemia (Courtesy: gururandhawa)

Highlights Guru Randhawa and Bohemia are collaborating after six years

Punjabiyaan Di Dhee , sung by Guru Randhawa is out now

, sung by Guru Randhawa is out now The song has been produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series

Following the enormous success of 'Patola,' Guru Randhawa and rapper Bohemia reunite for 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee,' produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. You'll be grooving and singing along to the R&B track also starring Neeru Bajwa. The song is composed and penned by Guru Randhawa and produced by Preet Hundal, that's peppy, up-tempo and filled with Punjabi flavour.

Directed by Rupan Bal, 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' has been shot extensively at Dubai at the most exclusive sites including Burj Khalifa, the swankiest hotels and the desert dunes. With next-level fashion looks, fast luxury cars and breath-taking visuals, 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' is as pleasing to the eyes and as it is to the ears.

Says Bhushan Kumar, "Guru Randhawa and Bohemia make a great team and they've proved that in the past with songs like 'Patola'. They bring their signature vibe and style to 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' and take it to the next level."

Says Guru Randhawa, "I'm so happy to have Bohemia on 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' because we share a great synergy and equation. He always makes a great song even better and we can't wait for audiences to hear 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee'".

Adds Bohemia, "Guru Randhawa is a close friend and it's always amazing to collaborate with him on a song. 'Patola' was a massive hit and we are confident 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' will receive the same love from audiences."

Says Neeru Bajwa, "I had a great time filming this song and was addicted to it by the end of the shoot. That's the effect 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' has on you as a listener."

Adds director Rupan Bal, "With Guru and Bohemia coming together and Bhushan Kumar's vision for the song, we spared no effort and expense in creating an exquisite experience through the song. It's stylish, next-level and a visual treat."

Guru Randhawa's 'Punjabiyaan Di Dhee' featuring Bohemia and also starring Neeru Bajwa is produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The song directed by Rupan Bal and produced by Preet Hundal is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a press release)