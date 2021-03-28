Filmfare Awards 2021: Bhushan Kumar's Films Win 13 Awards

Bhushan Kumar with Anubhav Sinha.

Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' won 7 major awards including Best Film Award

Ajay Devgn starrer 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' won 4 awards

Power producer Bhushan Kumar has much reason to celebrate as the films produced under his banner 'T-Series' made a clean sweep at the 66th Filmfare Awards this year with 13 prestigious awards.

The winners of the highly anticipated awards were announced yesterday with T-Series films Thappad, Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior and Ludo winning most of the categories.

While Anubhav Sinha directed Thappad starring Taapse bagged 7 awards including 'Best Film', 'Best Story', 'Best Actor-Female', 'Best Background Score', 'Best Editing', 'Best Sound Design' and 'Best Playback Singer-Male', the historical action film starring Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior directed by Om Raut won 4 awards for 'Best Director', 'Best Action', 'Best Actor in a Supporting Role- Male' and 'Best VFX'.

Interestingly, T-Series produced multi-starrer Ludo directed by Anurag Basu that released on OTT platform also won the 'Best Music Album of the year'. With several awards in their kitty, the banner emerged as the clear winner at the Filmfare Awards 2021.

Excited by the development, T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar says, "We at T-Series are so happy and overwhelmed with the news. We are proud of all the films we backed this year and winning is an acknowledgment of the hardwork put in by the team. Both Thappad and Tanhaji were films that we believed in and we're proud to support. Music has always played an important role in our films and with Ludo winning Best Music album we couldn't be happier. I would like to congratulate everyone who worked on these films. It was a great year at the movies for us and we feel blessed."

