Divya Khosla Kumar To Perform At This Year's IIFA Awards

Bollywood's most popular award show, the IIFA Awards 2022 is back with a bang. This time round, the 22nd edition of the event will take place at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. With the excitement increasing all over the world, the star studded IIFA awards is going to witness the who's who of Bollywood performing on chartbusters for the audience and it comes as no surprise that the gorgeous and uber talented Divya Khosla Kumar is a part of the the performers list! This will be the first time that Divya will be seen dazzling us all with her moves, million dollar smile and talent on the IIFA stage and her fans are surely waiting with bated breath.

Speaking on performing at the prestigious IIFA Awards, Divya Khosla Kumar says "IIFA, represents the mammoth outreach of Indian cinema and as a major international event beyond the Indian shores, IIFA has truly taken it to glorious pinnacles bringing the world of Indian cinema to life for existing and new audiences. I am honoured and looking forward to my performance at the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. The glitz and glamour that comes with the awards is unsurmountable and it surely is an honour to perform for the audience and all my fans! I am very excited for this one as it will be the first time that I am performing at the award show!"

The grandiose of the award show is definitely par excellence and to have the multi faceted, versatile and beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar perform on the stage is definitely the icing on the cake! Did you know that Divya has always had a penchant for dancing and has even trained professionally in the same ? She even uses dance as an exercise form to maintain her fit and fabulous physique!

