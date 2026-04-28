<i>Splitsvilla</i> 16 Contestant Alleges Physical Assault In Mumbai Club, Shares Video: 'Tooth Broke, Face Swelled Up'

Splitsvilla Season 16 contestant Preet Singh shared a disturbing video on her Instagram feed, alleging physical assault by a man at a Mumbai club. In the video, Preet is seen showing her swollen face and bruises to fans. In the caption, she narrated the ordeal she went through.

Questioning the safety of women in Mumbai, Preet wrote, "DISCLAIMER. I have always heard that Mumbai is one of the safest cities for girls, but I never imagined it would welcome me like this. Even as I write this, I'm shivering—my eyes are swollen, my face is bruised, and I'm still trying to process what happened."

Preet alleged that she was hit by a male friend of an influencer. However, she didn't name the influencer in the post.

"I was simply sitting and enjoying time with my friend at a club when a girl suddenly started shouting, questioning how we were even allowed inside. What began as a verbal argument quickly turned into something horrific when her male friend stepped in and physically assaulted us. I was hit so badly that my tooth broke and my face swelled up. It was only when people intervened that the situation stopped. Later, I got to know that the girl is a so-called influencer. I'm still in shock that something like this could happen so openly. No one deserves to go through this," she wrote.

The video garnered the Internet's attention.

Fellow relaity show contestant Zalak Gohil commented, "That night was a nightmare for us. I know what Preet went through, and it takes real courage to speak about it. I truly hope no one ever has to experience something like this again."

Ruru Thakur wrote, "This is so sick. Hope you're doing well. Can't even imagine. Pls take care. You're a strong, strong woman." Himanshu Arora commented, "Preet, please take care of yourself. If you need anything, give me a call."

Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh wrote, "Please go file a complaint. Hope you get well soon."

A large number of users asked her to reveal the name of the perpetrator and take necessary legal steps.

Preet was seen as a Paisa Villa contestant on the show before the merger. She was dumped a few episodes ago on Splitsvilla 16. The show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra, and is available on JioHotstar.