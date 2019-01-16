Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer - Tom Holland Plays Disillusioned Peter Parker. What Happened, Spidey?

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far from Home. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The events of 'Far From Home' take place after 'Avengers: Endgame' Peter Parker appears to be reluctant to take on his Spidey duty Jake Gyllenhaal plays Mysterio in the film

Spider-Man will return! Marvel Studios dropped the teaser trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which reveals that Spider-Man will rise from the ashes (almost literally, as he turned into dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Holland reprises the role of the web-spinning superhero, who signs up for a school vacation to Europe. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker was always motivated to put on his superhero suit and fight the bad guys. However, in Far From Home, it appears that Peter Parker is a disenchanted Avenger after the events of Endgame and he's reluctant to take his Spidey suit on vacation but thanks to Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), Peter can no longer run away from his superhero responsibilities. Also thanks to Nick Fury (yes, he'll be back too) Spider-Man has a mission on vacation too.

Nick Fury insists Peter Parker resumes his Spider-Man duty along with Mysterio (whom Peter's classmates describe as "Ironman and Thor rolled into one") to battle the Elementals (Sand Man, Molten Man and Hydro Man) who are hell-bent on destroying London. Jake Gyllenhaal plays the role of Mysterio.

Watch the teaser trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home

And here's the International teaser trailer of Spider-Man: Far From Home (slightly different):

Far From Home teaser trailer also leaves viewers with some serious doubts about Tony Stark aka Iron Man's fate after Endgame. Unlike in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Tony Stark doesn't make an appearance here. In a scene we see that Pepper Pots (Tony's fiancee, who also manages the Stark Industries) is the signing authority for cheques issued by the Stark Industries. In addition, there are no new modifications in Spider-Man's suit and we know Tony Stark is a big fan of upgrading armour. Will Iron Man die in the battle against Thanos in Endgame? Is the death of his mentor the reason why Spider-Man is disillusioned?

Spider-Man: Far From Home releases on July 5, three months after Avengers: Endgame hits the screens in April.