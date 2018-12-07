Avengers: Endgame Trailer - Iron Man, Captain America Are Ready For The 'Fight Of Their Lives'

Tony Stark aka Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame trailer (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights The much-awaited trailer hit the Internet on Friday evening Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) makes a surprise entry Avengers: Endgame is expected to release in May 2019

Avengers: Endgame. Yes, that's the title of the final installment of the Avengers series. The much-awaited trailer hit the Internet on Friday evening, making this weekend all about Avengers fan theories. The trailer starts with Tony Stark aka Iron Man, recording a voice message for Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow), his fiancee, in which he says, "part of the journey is the end," indicating an ominous end to their love story and by extension the fate of the Avengers. In the next scene, Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America (Chris Evans), both of whom survived Thanos' (Josh Brolin)fatal snap in Avengers: Infinity War, discuss their upcoming tactics. Captain America, it appears has a plan, and Black Widow thinks it will work (our fingers are also crossed). He adds, "It will work, because I don't know what I'll do if it doesn't."

Now, the surprise entries - Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) absence in Infinity War irked several Avenger fans and after watching this trailer, they'll be happy.

Also, Ant Man (Paul Rudd) wants to enter the Avengers HQ, will Captain America open the gates?

Watch the trailer of Avengers: Endgame here -

Avengers: Endgame is presumably the last of the Avengers series. In the finale of Avengers: Infinity War, mega-villain Thanos successfully collects all five infinity stones on his gauntlet, making him extremely powerful.

With one snap he wipes of "half the human race" - including a chunk of the Avengers' team. At the end of Infinity War we lost Bucky Barnes, T'Challa aka Black Panther, Groot, Wanda Maximoff or the Scarlet Witch, Wilson, Mantis, Drax, Peter Quill aka Star-Lord, Doctor Strange and Peter Parker aka Spider-Man.

Avengers: Endgame is expected to open in theatres in May 2019. It is directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo.

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.