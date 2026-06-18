<i>Spider-Man Brand New Day</i> New Trailer: Peter Parker Has Never Been More Alone. Bonus - The Hulk Showdown

Sony Pictures has dropped a new trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, giving fans a deeper look at Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker and offering new clues about the next chapter in the Marvel hero's journey.

The New Trailer

Set four years after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film follows Peter as he continues to live in anonymity after making the difficult decision to erase himself from the memories of everyone he cared about.

With his secret identity forgotten by the world, Peter has dedicated his life entirely to being Spider-Man and protecting New York City.

However, the latest footage suggests that the burden of carrying that responsibility alone is beginning to take its toll.

The trailer hints that Peter's powers are changing in unexpected ways, leaving him struggling to maintain control.

The trailer also explores Peter's emotional state following the sacrifices he made in No Way Home. Cut off from the people who once knew and loved him, Peter is forced to watch from a distance as their lives move forward.

Several scenes suggest that his physical abilities may be evolving beyond what he understands, creating a new threat that appears to be as much internal as external.

One of the trailer's biggest talking points is the appearance of Mark Ruffalo's Bruce Banner.

The trailer teases a major confrontation between Spider-Man and the Hulk, though the circumstances leading to the clash have not been revealed.

Action sequences featuring the two Marvel characters are expected to play a significant role in the story.

The trailer's closing moments also showcase Spider-Man's trademark humour. Surrounded by what appears to be a tactical team, Peter casually tells them he needed a moment to stretch before adding, "I'm not in high school anymore. Do you stretch? Are you a big stretcher? It's so good for you."

Background

The film reunites Tom Holland with several familiar faces, including Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando and Mark Ruffalo.

New cast members joining the franchise include Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colon-Zayas and Marvin Jones II.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is produced by Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

The film arrives amid strong anticipation from Marvel fans. The first trailer, released earlier this year, became the most-viewed trailer within its first 24 hours.

Speaking about the project in 2024, Holland revealed that he and Zendaya were highly impressed after reading the script together.

"Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect,'" he said. "But there's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting, and I'm really excited about it."

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in Indian theatres on July 30.