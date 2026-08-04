'How Do I Exit A Project I Never Signed?': Farhan Akhtar On Reports Of Exiting Aamir Khan's <i>Lalkaara</i>

Farhan Akhtar has responded to reports claiming that he had walked out of Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming sports drama Lalkaara, starring Aamir Khan. The actor-filmmaker has clarified that he was never officially cast in the film and therefore could not have "exited" the project.

Recent reports had suggested that Farhan stepped away from the film due to scheduling issues, as he is preparing for his upcoming RD Burman biopic.

Speaking to Variety India, Farhan said, "How do I exit a project when I had never even entered it officially?"

He further explained that actors often have conversations about multiple films, but not all of them lead to signed agreements.

"In the course of one's career trajectory, every actor comes across many offers and projects. You sign some projects, and don't sign some. It's as simple as that."

Although Farhan will not be starring in Lalkaara, he continues to be associated with the film as a producer through Excel Entertainment, the production house he co-owns with Ritesh Sidhwani. The sports drama is also backed by Rajkumar Hirani Films.

The clarification comes after reports claimed Farhan had chosen to prioritise Neeraj Pandey's upcoming RD Burman biopic over Lalkaara. According to those reports, the actor is expected to spend several months preparing to play the legendary music composer, while Lalkaara requires intensive cricket training followed by an extended shooting schedule.

The same reports also suggested that actor Sidhant Gupta, known for his performances in Inside Edge, has been brought on board to play the role that Farhan was earlier rumoured to be considering. However, the makers have not made any official announcement regarding the casting.