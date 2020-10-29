Soumitra Chatterjee Is 'Responding To Treatment,' Say Doctors

A file photo of Soumitra Chatterjee from fan-club (courtesy soumitrachattopadhyayo)

On his 23rd day in a Kolkata hospital, most of them in the intensive care, doctors are describing the health condition of veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee as "very critical but as of now responding to treatment." He was given dialysis for the second time on Thursday. Over the last 24 hours, the 85-year-old actor's consciousness has marginally improved from 9-10 on the Glasgow Coma Scale to 10-11. When spoken to, he is opening his eyes in response. Dr Arindam Kar, the critical care specialist at Belle Vue Clinic heading the team of doctors treating the thespian, said: "After dialysis, the urea and creatinine and other parameters are better...but 22 days of ICU support and COVID encephalopathy is taking a toll on his health" and added: "Soumitra Chatterjee is putting up a valiant fight."

What is positive is, there is no internal bleeding and no features of sepsis. Antibiotics have been given to the actor. Haemoglobin count has gone down but Dr Kar said that could be due to dialysis.

Soumitra Chatterjee was admitted to Belle Vue Clinic, a private hospital in Kolkata, on October 6 with COVID-19 and multiple cormorbidities. Three days later, he had to be moved to intensive care.

Well-wishers and admirers of the thespian have been praying for his speedy recovery. His daughter Poulomi is in touch with the doctors and has been visiting the hospital regularly.

Soumitra Chatterjee debuted in Satyajit Ray's classic film Apur Sansar in 1959. His last film Sanjhbati was released in December last year. He has also made a mark as a theatre actor, director and playwright.