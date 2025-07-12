Sophie Turner, Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Dismiss Split Rumours With A PDA-Filled Stroll In London

Things seem pretty fine between the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and her boyfriend Peregrine Pearson after the rumours of their split made rounds recently.

The actress, 29, and the British aristocrat, 30, were spotted enjoying a PDA-filled walk through London's Notting Hill neighborhood, reports ‘People' magazine.

Photos show Turner pulling Pearson in close for a kiss and the couple embracing in a hug. Other snaps show them taking a stroll with their arms around each other and holding hands.

As per ‘People', for the outing, Turner wore a midriff-baring gray long-sleeve shirt and sweatpants, while Pearson wore a blue button-up shirt and dark pants. Both kept it casual, accessorizing with sunglasses and sneakers.

The couple's latest outing comes after split rumors began to swirl earlier this year. Speculation that the pair had broken up surfaced in April 2025 when fans noticed that Turner had unfollowed Pearson on Instagram. Despite the unfollow at the time, photos of Turner and Pearson together remained on her page, including her birthday tribute for him in October 2024.

"Happy birthday my angel pie”, she wrote alongside romantic photos of them in the post's caption. "30, flirty and thriving”.

As of this article's posting, Turner follows Pearson again on Instagram. Turner and Pearson were first linked in October 2023. At the time, they were photographed kissing in Paris, where they were attending the Rugby World Cup Final. The sparks continued to fly when they were spotted kissing on an outing in London in December 2023, and Turner shared photos from a ski trip with Pearson on Instagram in January 2024.

In July 2024, Turner and Pearson attended the British Open Polo Championship in England together at Pearson's family estate. Pearson was photographed giving Turner a piggyback ride.

