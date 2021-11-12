Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection Week 1: Akshay Kumar's Film Is Ruling The Box Office

Akshay Kumar in Sooryavanshi. (courtesy taran_adarsh)

Rohit Shetty'sSooryavanshi is unstoppable. The film, which features Akshay Kumar in the lead role, has managed to collect over Rs 120 crore within a week. Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the film's box office report so far. The film has managed to collect Rs 120 core within a week of its release. The film had a great opening at the box office. It managed to collect Rs 26.29 core on its opening day. On Thursday too, the film managed to collect Rs 8.30 crore. Taran Adarsh tweeted on Friday, "Sooryavanshi reboots the Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the box office... Packs an impressive total in Week 1... All eyes on Weekend 2... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: Rs 120.66 cr. India."

#Sooryavanshi reboots the #Hindi film industry, ends the dry spell at the #BO... Packs an IMPRESSIVE TOTAL in Week 1... All eyes on Weekend 2... Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr, Tue 11.22 cr, Wed 9.55 cr, Thu 8.30 cr. Total: 120.66 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fl8x0C8NRH — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 12, 2021

Sooryavanshi opened to largely mixed reviews from film critics. In his review of Sooryavanshi for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "To end, the million-dollar question: is Sooryavanshi the film that the doctor ordered for Bollywood's post-pandemic era? The answer is: well, almost."

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay played the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif starred as a doctor and Akshay Kumar's wife in the film. The film has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.