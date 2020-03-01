Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Shares New Look From The Film, Reminds Fans Of Trailer's Release

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar in the film. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Sooryavanshi fans might have to wait for a day more to catch the film's trailer on social media but the film's lead actor Akshay Kumar quenched the curiosity of fans to some extent, by sharing a new motion poster from the film on Sunday. Akshay, who plays a cop in the Rohit Shetty-directed film, shared an update from the film on social media. The 52-year-old actor, along with the motion poster, posted a reminder that the trailer of Sooryavanshi will be out on Monday. Wearing a pair of tinted shades and with a rifle in his hand, Akshay looks intense in the motion poster. "Are you ready for the action-packed super cop saga to unfold? Sooryavanshi trailer out tomorrow," Akshay wrote.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Ranveer played the role of a police officer in the 2018 film Simmba while Ajay Devgn starred in the cop series Singham. In Sooryavanshi, Akshay will play the lead role of Veer Suryavanshi, a character that was introduced as an Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) officer in a cameo role in the 2018 film Simmba, which also starred Sara Ali Khan. Katrina Kaif will play Akshay's love interest in the film.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Good Newwz, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. The actor has an impressive line-up of films that includes Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Laxmmi Bomb and Bachchan Pandey. He recently signed Atrangi Re, co-starring Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.