Soorma: 'Akshay Kumar Is A Star' - No Comparisons Please, Says Diljit Dosanjh

Akshay Kumar's highly-anticipated film Gold and Diljit Dosanjh's Soorma are based on the plot of hockey but the stories are very different from each other. Of the comparisons drawn between him and Akshay, Diljit Dosanjh told DNA, "He is a superstar and his work is appreciated by all. People vouch for his commendable work. I, on the other hand, have just started. There can't be a comparison because he is a star, and I, a fresher." Soorma is a biopic on hockey player Sandeep Singh, played by Diljit. Sandeep Singh was paralysed for a couple of years due to an accidental gun shot. However, he returned to the field and under his captaincy, India had won Sultan Azlan Shah Cup (2009) and also qualified for the 2012 Olympic Games.



Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's Gold traces the journey of a hockey coach (Akshay Kumar), who dreams of winning a gold medal for India as a free nation in 1948 Olympics. Akshay coaches a team of hockey players, who make him proud by fulfilling his dreams. It is bases on true events.



Several biopics on prominent sports personalities have been made in Bollywood - Chak De! India, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Mary Kom and Dangal - to name a few. And, Gold and Soorma will add to the list.



Of the trends of biopics in Bollywood, Diljit told DNA, "This trend must last. It is a good thing if it does. People should know about all the people who in some way or the other inspire us. Inspiring stories are needed."



In an interview to NDTV, Diljit revealed that he has watched most of them. "I watched all sports films, Chak De! India, Dhoni, Mary Kom, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. When these films come out people talk about the sport and sports personalities. They learn more than they already know. These are also our real heroes; they make the country proud," he said. Taapsee Pannu co-stars with Diljit in Soorma, directed by Shaad Ali. The film opens in theatres on July 3.







