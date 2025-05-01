Sonu Nigam Schools Fan Who Asked Him To Sing In Kannada At Bengaluru Show: "<i>Yahi Kaaran Hai Pahalgam Mein Jo Hua</i>"

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Sonu Nigam faced audience interruption during his Bengaluru concert. A student requested him to sing in Kannada, which he addressed publicly. Nigam expressed respect for Kannada and the people of Karnataka.

Sonu Nigam and his concerts keep on making headlines. Sonu Nigam was performing at the East Point College in Bengaluru when a student "rudely" asked him to sing in Kannada. Sonu Nigam stopped his performance midway and addressed the audience, expressing his love for the language and the people of the state. Sonu Nigam, also, connected the student's outrage with the Pahalgam attack.

In the viral video, Sonu Nigam can be heard saying, "In my career, I have sung in multiple languages but the best songs that I have ever sung is in the Kannada language. Whenever I come to your city, I come with lots of love. We do a lot of shows in a lot of places, but whenever we have shows in Karnataka we come with a lot of respect for you. You have treated me like your family, but I didn't like when the boy there, who is not even as old as my career, is rudely threatening me to sing in Kannada."

The singer compared the student's "irrational" outburst with the Pahalgam incident, and said, "This is the reason behind the incident in Pahalgam. Please see who is standing before you. I love you guys."

Sharing his love for the state, Sonu Nigam said, "I do so many shows across the world where thousands of people gather, and every time I hear even a single person shouting 'Kannada', I make sure to sing at least one line in Kannada for them. That's how much I love and respect all of you. So please be kind."

After Hindi songs, Sonu Nigam is mostly known for singing Kannada songs among the 32 other languages he has sung in his career spanning over three decades. Apart from Hindi and Kannada, he has sung in Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Odia, English, Assamese, Malayalam, Gujarati, Bhojpuri, Nepali, Tulu, Maithili, and Manipuri.