A warden at an engineering college hostel in Karnataka has been dismissed after a viral video showed him instructing students not to speak Kannada on campus, sparking a huge language row.

The incident occurred at AMC Engineering College on Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru. The warden, identified as Suresh PV, was caught on a student's secret recording telling residents in Hindi: "If you want to speak in Kannada, do it at home."

When students challenged him, Suresh PV claimed they required prior permission from the college administration to speak the state language.

Bengaluru College Dismisses Warden Over "Speak Kannada At Home" Remark https://t.co/5KbAZ9CCLJ pic.twitter.com/UdPiK4ChXl — NDTV (@ndtv) January 5, 2026

Activists condemned the remarks as "anti-Kannada" and a deliberate insult to the local culture. Following protests by pro-Kannada groups at the college gates, the administration dismissed the warden with immediate effect.

The dismissal notice issued by the Principal stated: "Considering the gravity of the complaint regarding the incident at the AMC Boys Hostel, you are hereby dismissed from your duties as Hostel Warden with immediate effect, in the best interest of the institution."

"You are directed to hand over the charge, records, and hostel-related responsibilities to the concerned authority immediately. This order comes into force with immediate effect," the notice said.

