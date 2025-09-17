Sonu Nigam And Ishitta Arun Recreate Iconic <i>Bijuria</i> After 26 Years: "Of Course, We Can Do It"

Sonu Nigam's iconic hit Bijuria has made a comeback to the spotlight as the Dharma Production film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari recreated the song with lead stars Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf. Sonu Nigam and Ishitta Arun, who originally featured in the song, recreated the latest version in their signature style.

Ishitta Arun shared a video on her Instagram in which Sonu Nigam and Ishitta Arun are seen watching the Varun Dhawan version on their phones.

Ishitta says, "Bachchon ne accha kiya hai" (The kids have done well). Sonu agrees, "Bohot mast kiya hai, bohot accha kiya hai" (They've done a great job, really good).

He then cheekily adds, "Humne bhi accha hi kiya tha" (We also did it well).

To this, Ishitta says, "Hamare zamane ke hisaab se bohot accha tha. Red jacket, green dress... yaad hai na, Sonu?" (For our time, it was great. Red jacket, green dress... remember, Sonu?).

Sonu sighs, "Ab nahi kar payenge yaar" (We won't be able to do it now), looking tired.

Shocked, Ishitta replies, "Kya matlab?" (What do you mean?). Then she pushes Sonu to hit the dance floor with these words, "Mat bhoolo hum kaun hai... karke dikhayenge!" (Don't forget who we are... we'll show them).

The duo fake mock pain as if they can't perform, only to treat the audience to an energetic version, recreating the original hook step.

Sharing the video, Ishitta wrote, "26 years later and the answer is still the same — of course we can do it."

The internet loved the reel and commented in no time.

A fan wrote, "Finally the Collab we all have been waiting for."

Another fan wrote, "Yup, the magic is created by OG legends only."

Another fan wrote, "Original is OG..love u both."

About Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari is a romantic comedy written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, produced by Dharma Productions and Mentor Disciple Entertainment.

The film features Varun Dhawan as Sunny Sanskari, Janhvi Kapoor as Tulsi Kumari, Sanya Malhotra, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, and Akshay Oberoi, among others. The film is set to hit theatres nationwide on 2 October.