Soni Razdan Helped Kalpana Lajmi Financially And Emotionally, Reveals Neena Gupta

Celebrated filmmaker and screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi died after a prolonged battle with kidney ailment on Sunday and was fondly remembered by her colleagues and close friends on social media. Amongst the heart-wrenching posts dedicated to the late filmmaker, one from Neena Gupta made a special mention for veteran actress Soni Razdan and credited her for providing financial aid and emotional support to Kalpana Lajmi during her difficult years. "I have to tell you all how my dear friend Soni has been helping financially and emotionally our friend Kalpana Lajmi, and also Alia Bhatt and others for helping out, but Soni was the one coordinating the help line for our dear friend. Thank you Soni, god bless you," read Neena Gupta's Instagram post.

Kalpana Lajmi, who was diagnosed with a malignant tumour on her kidney, was under long-term treatment and was recently admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, where she died following multiple organ failure. She was 64.

In the past few years, Kalpana Lajmi had been in and out of the hospital several times with financial support from stars such as Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and others. Last year, speaking to news agency PTI, the director had thanked the film fraternity for their immense support. "They all have helped me, from Aamir Khan, Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, Rohit Shetty, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Neena Gupta. All of them have come forward and helped me during my worst. It is a financially draining and a continuous lifelong process. I am thankful to my film fraternity for standing by me in this phase. Specially my mother, my brother and Shyam Benegal for their constant support," PTI quoted her as saying. In 2015, the government of Assam also announced financial aid for Ms Lajmi.

On Sunday, Soni Razdan was one of the first ones to mourn Kalpana Lajmi's death on Twitter: "I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Can't believe you're gone Kalpana." Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta, Vivek Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi and others also remembered Kalpana Lajmi on social media.

I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you're gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart pic.twitter.com/kJFCKtct7e — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Kalpana Lajmi's last rites were performed at Mumbai's Oshiwara Crematorium later on Sunday. Shyam Benegal, Soni Razdan and Shabana Azmi were amongst those who attended the funeral.

Kalpana Lajmi is best remembered for directing critically acclaimed movies such as Rudaali, Chingaari, Ek Pal and Daman.