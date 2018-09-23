Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral Attended By Shabana Azmi, Shyam Benegal, Soni Razdan And Others

Shabana Azmi and Soni Razdan at Kalpana Lajmi's funeral

Highlights Kalpana Lajmi was admitted to Mumbai hospital on Tuesday Kalpana Lajmi was diagnosed with a kidney ailment last year Kalpana Lajmi had directed films like Rudaali and Daman

Filmmaker-screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi's friends and family bid her an emotional farewell at her funeral in Mumbai on Sunday. Kalpana Lajmi, 64, died of multiple organ failure. Her younger brother, Dev Lajmi performed the last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium. The filmmaker's close friend Soni Razdan was among the few from the film industry who had gathered to bid adieu to Kalpana Lajmi. Filmmaker Shyam Benegal and actress Shabana Azmi were also present at the funeral. Kalpana Lajmi was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani on Tuesday due to kidney related ailments, the filmmaker's spokesperson Parul Chawla told news agency IANS.

Here are photo from Kalpana Lajmi's funeral.





Shabana Azmi at Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral

Shabana Azmi and Soni Razdan at Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral

Shyam Benegal at Kalpana Lajmi's funeral

A tweet arrived from Soni Razdan announcing that Kalpana Lajmi was no more. "I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Can't believe you're gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart," wrote the actress.

I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Cant believe you're gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart pic.twitter.com/kJFCKtct7e — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) September 23, 2018

Other actors like Adil Hussain, Vivek Agnihotri, Raveena Tandon and Huma Qureshi also paid their last tribute to the award winning director and screenwriter.

Very very sad to hear that #KalpanaLajmi who made such beautiful films as #Rudaali has passed away. May God give her peace. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) September 23, 2018

Got up to hear the sad news of Kalpana Lajmi's demise. One of my first friends in the industry. So full of life. OM Shanti. — Vivek Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) September 23, 2018

Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning #KalpanaLajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) September 23, 2018

President Ram Nath Kovind and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the death of the filmmaker.

Sorry to hear of the passing of Kalpana Lajmi, a film-maker of rare sensitivity. The repertoire of her work, from depicting strong and resilient women to cinematic renditions of Assamese life, was remarkable. Condolences to her family and well-wishers #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2018

Saddened by the passing away of acclaimed filmmaker, producer & screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi, who stood for breaking new ground in Indian cinema with films like 'Rudaali'. My condolences to her family and admirers — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2018

Kalpana Laljmi is best known for her films Ek Pal, Rudaali, Saman and Darmiyaan. Rudaali (1993) featuring Dimple Kapadia, was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 66th Academy Awards. The film also won three National Awards.Chingaari (2006) featuring Sushmita Sen and Mithun Chakraborty was Kalpana Laljmi last directorial film.