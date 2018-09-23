Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral Attended By Shabana Azmi, Shyam Benegal, Soni Razdan And Others

Filmmaker-producer Kalpana Lajmi's friends and family bid her an emotional farewell

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: September 23, 2018 18:13 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral Attended By Shabana Azmi, Shyam Benegal, Soni Razdan And Others

Shabana Azmi and Soni Razdan at Kalpana Lajmi's funeral

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Kalpana Lajmi was admitted to Mumbai hospital on Tuesday
  2. Kalpana Lajmi was diagnosed with a kidney ailment last year
  3. Kalpana Lajmi had directed films like Rudaali and Daman

Filmmaker-screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi's friends and family bid her an emotional farewell at her funeral in Mumbai on Sunday. Kalpana Lajmi, 64, died of multiple organ failure. Her younger brother, Dev Lajmi performed the last rites at Oshiwara Crematorium. The filmmaker's close friend Soni Razdan was among the few from the film industry who had gathered to bid adieu to Kalpana Lajmi. Filmmaker Shyam Benegal and actress Shabana Azmi were also present at the funeral. Kalpana Lajmi was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani on Tuesday due to kidney related ailments, the filmmaker's spokesperson Parul Chawla told news agency IANS.

Here are photo from Kalpana Lajmi's funeral.

 

2nm5mrt

Shabana Azmi at Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral

7bn392l

Shabana Azmi and Soni Razdan at Kalpana Lajmi's Funeral

fvdmbkq

Shyam Benegal at Kalpana Lajmi's funeral

A tweet arrived from Soni Razdan announcing that Kalpana Lajmi was no more. "I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Can't believe you're gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart," wrote the actress.

 

 

Other actors like Adil Hussain, Vivek Agnihotri, Raveena Tandon and Huma Qureshi also paid their last tribute to the award winning director and screenwriter.

 

 

 

 

 

President Ram Nath Kovind and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also mourned the death of the filmmaker.

 

 

 

 

Kalpana Laljmi is best known for her films Ek Pal, Rudaali, Saman and Darmiyaan. Rudaali (1993) featuring Dimple Kapadia, was India's official entry for Best Foreign Language film at the 66th Academy Awards. The film also won three National Awards.Chingaari (2006) featuring Sushmita Sen and Mithun Chakraborty was Kalpana Laljmi last directorial film.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

kalpana lajmi farewellkalpana lajmi death

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................