Filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi Dies At 64. 'Deeply Saddened,' Post Soni Razdan, Hansal Mehta, Huma Qureshi And Others

Director, producer Kalpana Lajmi with Soni Razdan

Bollywood celebrities like Raveena Tandon, Hansal Mehta, Soni Razdan, Vivek Agnihotri, Huma Qureshi and others remembered filmmaker and screenwriter Kalpana Lajmi, who died on Sunday morning following multiple organ failure. Kalpana Lajmi was 64. "I will miss her strong energetic voice, her indefatigable drive to create, her laughter that was always so full of real joy and her wonderful sense of humour. Most of all I will miss my movie partner. Can't believe you're gone Kalpana. RIP sweetheart," tweeted actress Soni Razdan. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who had worked with the Kalpana Lajmi on her film Darmiyaan wrote: "Just heard about Kalpana Lajmi passing away. Had worked with her as an editor when she made Darmiyaan. Will always remember her with fondness and respect for being a fearless woman and a powerhouse of a person in a male dominated industry. Rest in peace dear Kalpana."

Kalpana Lajmi passed away at 4:30 am in a Mumbai hospital. She was diagnosed with kidney cancer last year.Her last directed film was Chingari , which featured Sushmita Sen and Mithun Chakraborty.

"Deeply saddened... at around 4:30 am today morning Kalpana Lajmi passed away .. May she rest in peace," wrote actress Huma Qureshi.

"Got up to hear the sad news of Kalpana Lajmi's demise. One of my first friends in the industry. So full of life. OM Shanti," tweeted actor Vivek Agnihotri.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted her tribute in a tweet.

Kalpana Lajmi made her debut as an assitant director of filmmaker Shyam Benegal. Ms Lajmi's Rudaali, was the Indian entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 66th Academy Awards. Ms Lajmi is survived by her brother and mother Lalita Lajmi.