Inside Song Hye-Kyo's Birthday Festivities With BFF Bae Suzy

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo celebrated her 43rd birthday on November 22. But, do you know who was a part of Song Hye-kyo's special day? It was none other than singer-actress Bae Suzy. Almost a week after her birthday, Song Hye-kyo shared a carousel of pictures with Bae Suzy on Instagram. The BFFs were seen having dinner, sipping wine and enjoying each other's company. One of the snaps features Bae Suzy holding a plate with the words, “Hi Suzi, nice to meet you” written on it. Don't miss her adorable smile. In a separate photo, Song Hye-kyo imitates a similar pose with another plate. The words, “Happy Birthday to Hye-kyo” were written on it. She displays a cutesy victory gesture.

Along with the post, Song Hye-kyo wrote, “The day my pretty sister bought me a birthday gift. The picture too.” Reacting to the clicks, Bae Suzy dropped a white heart, a heart-eye and a pink heart emoji in the comments section. Actress Im Yoon-ah said, “I can also buy you a picture. I can't take a picture.”

In a multi-picture post uploaded by Song Hye-kyo on her birthday, the actress was seen posing in a dark blue chequered shirt. Delicious cakes and a flower bouquet made it to the frame. A monochrome picture showcased Song Hye-kyo's team clicking the super sweet photos. The actress ditched any fancy caption and simply mentioned her birthday date with a cake emoji.

Song Hye-kyo is well-known for her appearances in several K-dramas including The Glory, Descendants of the Sun, That Winter, We Are Breaking Up, Encounter and more. DYK she is soon to make a cameo appearance in Bae Suzy's fantasy rom-com drama All the Love You Wish For? The upcoming Netflix series also features Kim Woo Bin.

That's not all. Song Hye-kyo is a part of the horror film Dark Nuns. She will share screen space alongside Jeon Yeo-been in the movie. Dark Nuns is set for release on Jan. 24, 2025, in South Korea.