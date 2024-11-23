Inside <i>The Glory</i> Star Song Hye Kyo's Birthday Celebrations

Korean actress Song Hye-kyo turned 43 on Friday (November 22). On the same day, she shared a glimpse into her birthday celebration on Instagram. In a multi-picture post, Song Hye-kyo was seen dressed in a dark blue chequered shirt. The actress posed with a platter of cakes and a red bouquet, placed on the table. In the last few images, Song Hye-kyo showed her team, who were clicking her birthday photos. In the caption, the actress simply mentioned the date, “2024.11.22,” with a cake emoji. Take a look:

One of South Korea's most well-known and followed actresses, Song Hye-kyo is renowned for her exceptional acting abilities. The actress has been part of several popular dramas including The Glory, Encounter, That Winter, the Wind Blows, Descendants of the Sun, Now, We Are Breaking Up, and Full House and more.

Talking about her future projects, Song Hye-kyo will be next seen in the horror film Dark Nuns (also known as The Priests 2) alongside Jeon Yeo Been and Lee Jin Wook. Earlier this month, the makers unveiled the poster of the movie on Instagram. It featured Song Hye Kyo and Jeon Yeo Been as silhouettes, dressed in nun attires. The sunbeams in the dark hallway create a scary atmosphere as they push a young child in a wheelchair, suggesting that they are on their way to the unknown.

The tagline in the caption reads, “The two nuns begin the forbidden ritual fiercely determined to save the boy, stepping into unpredictable dangers. Please look forward to it,” quoted Pinkvilla. The film will release on January 24, 2025, in South Korea.

Additionally, Song Hye-kyo will make a cameo appearance in Netflix's fantasy rom-com drama All the Love You Wish For, featuring Kim Woo Bin and Suzy. The actress will also be a part of Noh Hee Kyung's K-drama Show Business alongside Gong Yoo.