ICYMI: Kartik Aaryan Celebrated 34th Birthday In Goa. See Post

Happy Birthday, Kartik Aaryan! The actor turns 34 today (November 22). Kartik, who is currently in Goa to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), celebrated his birthday in solace at the seaside. The actor shared glimpses of him enjoying the sand and sea in the backdrop of a beautiful sunset. He was dressed in a pink shirt and white pants for the beach outing. In the caption, Kartik simply dropped a red heart. Reacting to the post, singer Sonu Nigam wrote in the comments section, “Happy birthday to you my dear Kartik.. God bless your beautiful soul with success unheard of.”

On his Instagram Stories, Kartik Aaryan shared a picture of his cold coffee and sunglasses. Tagging the location as Goa, the actor added Sabrina Carpenter's song Espresso in the background.

Kartik Aaryan got birthday love from his industry colleagues and friends. Actress Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with Kartik on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happiest birthday KA. Wishing you success, boundless love and pure happiness, every step of the way. Loads of love.”

Sharing a solo shot of Kartik Aaryan on Instagram, producer-actor Jackky Bhagnani wrote, “Happy birthday Kartik Aaryan. Keep shining and winning hearts.”

Jackky's wife and actress Rakul Preet Singh shared a birthday wish of her own for Kartik. She wrote, “Happy birthday Rooh Baba. Tum blockbuster pe blockbuster maarte raho, zindagi mein aage badhte raho. May you have all the success and joy you deserve.”

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.