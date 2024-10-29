Crazy Viral: Sonu Nigam Continues Singing Despite Aggressive Fan Charging At Him Mid-Performance; Fans Laud Him

Sonu Nigam experienced a hitch during a recent concert. The singer avoided a potential mishap when an aggressive fan charged at him onstage. In a viral video circulating on social media, Sonu is seen performing his song Phir Milenge Chalte Chalte from the 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. A man entered the stage and charged toward Sonu Nigam. However, the singer quickly sidestepped him after which the fan was caught by the security personnel and knocked down and dragged away from the stage. Despite the chaos, Sonu Nigam remained focused on his performance and did not miss a single note.

Sonu Nigam's cool approach in the middle of the chaos has earned him praise from fans who complimented the singer for his professionalism. The internet was impressed by Sonu's unfazed demeanour and remarkable talent.

One user said, “Whatever happens, one must not stop singing.”

Another added, “That was absolutely amazing! How did Sonu avoid the guy and keep singing perfectly??. Legend for a reason!”

Someone else commented, “Arijit ne bilkul sai kaha thaa Sonu nigam ji kabhi besura gaa hi nehi sakte (Arijit Singh was so right – Sonu Nigam can never go off tune) (laughing with tears emojis).”

On the work front, Sonu Nigam recently lent his voice to the new rendition of the iconic song Ami Je Tomar in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The singer attended the music launch event of the film and performed the song on stage with Shreya Ghoshal. A glimpse of their performance was shared by Kartik Aaryan on Instagram. The actor shared his fanboy moment with his social media audience as he got to witness a live performance by the legendary playback singers. Kartik Aaryan wrote in the caption, "Watching these two legends perform live was Pure Goosebumps... Iconic Jugalbandi. #AmijeTomar FanBoy Moment @sonunigamofficial @shreyaghoshal."

Known for hits like Do Pal, Suraj Hua Maddham, Sandese Aate Hai and more, Sonu Nigam has delivered over 4000 songs in various languages.