<i>Ami Je Tomar 3.0</i> Song Launch: Vidya Balan Falls On Stage Mid-Performance. Then This Happened

The promotions for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are going on in full swing. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film features Kartik Aaryan, Triptii Dimri, Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan. At a recent event in Mumbai, Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit set the stage on fire with their duet dance performance to the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 song from the upcoming horror comedy. During the dance sequence, Vidya Balan accidentally fell on the stage, but the little mishap could not dampen her spirit and energy. Showcasing incredible confidence, the actress did not stop her performance and continued dancing gracefully.

The clip captures Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit matching steps to the iconic Ami Je Tomar track. Their coordinated movements, hand gestures and charming expressions make the video a visual treat. Others can be seen in the backdrop as well but our eyes hardly deviate from the two divas. While Vidya was draped in a black and golden bordered saree, Madhuri wore an embroidered lehenga-choli set. After the fall when Vidya gets back on her feet, Madhuri approaches her co-star and guides Vidya for the next dance steps. A true moment of sisterhood indeed. As their performance draws to a close, the crowd claps enthusiastically.

Earlier this month, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 unveiled the film's trailer, sparking excitement among cine-buffs. The trailer begins with a haunting glimpse of the vengeful spirit Manjulika who makes a dramatic return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa bungalow. Kartik Aaryan slips into the shoes of the comical and witty Rooh Baba. Things get twisted when Manjulika possesses Madhuri Dixit's character, leading to a series of chaotic and supernatural events all mixed with a little humour. The trailer also hints at a romance between Rooh Baba and Triptii Dimri's Meera.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is the third movie in the much-loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. While the first part titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa was released in 2007, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 premiered in 2022. Both movies earned much praise and appreciation from fans. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit theatres on November 1.