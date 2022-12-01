Sonam's New Pics Are 'Classic' According To Father Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor shared this picture. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor has treated her Insta family to beautiful pictures, and we can't take our eyes off. In the images, the actress looks stunning in a yellow embroidered kurta set accessorised with statement earrings. She has styled her hair into a neat bun and has decorated it with gajara. The actress is sporting light makeup with tinted lips. In the caption, the actress simply wrote, "day 1 of #VSNEAKEDIT." Soon after she shared the post, her parents Anil and Sunita Kapoor dropped adorable comments. Father Anil Kapoor wrote, "Classic," while mother Sunita dropped heart emoticons.

Sonam Kapoor's aunt Maheep Kapoor and friend Aditi Rao Hydari dropped love-struck emoticons. Check out the post below:

Sonam Kapoor, who in August welcomed her first child, son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja, has been giving major goals to all the new mothers. Recently, she added several events in Mumbai and Delhi and shared pictures of her looks. A few days ago, she shared many gorgeous pictures in a blue ensemble and captioned the post as "Blue Oh, so lonesome for you Tears fill my eyes 'till I can't see 3 o'clock in the mornin, here am I Sitting here so lonely, so lonesome I could cry."

Here have a look:

Here have a look at pictures from the Delhi event below:

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed Vayu on August 20, 2022. Announcing her son's name on Instagram, the actress shared a long post explaining the meaning of Vayu. Along with a note, she shared an adorable picture of her with Anand and her baby boy. An excerpt from the note read, "In Hindu scriptures Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind."

Here have a look:

Anand Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor got married in 2018 after dating for several years.