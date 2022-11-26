About Last Night: Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan And Others At Karan Johar's Dinner Party

Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aryan Khan at the party.

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward as they attended a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar last night. The guestlist comprised KJo's close friends. Among them were Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, SRK and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the bash. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh were pictured with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla. Shanaya Kapoor, Sharvari, Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa were also pictured at Karan Johar's dinner.

The host Karan Johar opted for his staple - a black OOTD.

Sonam Kapoor checked into the venue, dressed in an ice blue outfit. She accentuated her look with crimson lips.

Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor also attended the event.

Shweta Bachchan was also pictured at the party.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan also attended the party.

Ananya Panday was stunning as ever in an orange OOTD.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh pictured with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla.

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white outfit, Sharvari was dressed in red.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi posed together.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger and Brahmastra.