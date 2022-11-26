About Last Night: Sonam Kapoor, Aryan Khan, Shweta Bachchan And Others At Karan Johar's Dinner Party

Karan Johar hosted a dinner for close friends from the industry

Shweta Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and Aryan Khan at the party.

New Delhi:

Bollywood stars put their best fashion foot forward as they attended a dinner party hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar last night. The guestlist comprised KJo's close friends. Among them were Sonam Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor, SRK and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan. Shweta Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi also attended the bash. Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh were pictured with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla. Shanaya Kapoor, Sharvari, Gehraiyaan actor Dhairya Karwa were also pictured at Karan Johar's dinner.

The host Karan Johar opted for his staple - a black OOTD.

Karan Johar at the party.

Sonam Kapoor checked into the venue, dressed in an ice blue outfit. She accentuated her look with crimson lips.

Sonam Kapoor at the party.

Sonam's sister and film producer Rhea Kapoor also attended the event.

Rhea Kapoor pictured at the party.

Shweta Bachchan was also pictured at the party.

Shweta Bachchan at the party.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan also attended the party.

Aryan Khan at the party.

Ananya Panday was stunning as ever in an orange OOTD.

Ananya Panday at the dinner.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives stars Bhavana Pandey and Seema Sajdeh pictured with entrepreneur Natasha Poonawalla.

Bhavana Pandey, Natasha Poonawalla and Seema Sajdeh at the party.

Shanaya Kapoor opted for a white outfit, Sharvari was dressed in red.

Shanaya Kapoor at the party.

Sharvari at the party.

Neha Dhupia and husband Angad Bedi posed together.

Angad Bedi with Neha Dhupia.

See more photos from the dinner here:

Manish Malhotra at the party.

Anaita Shroff Adajania at the party.

Dhairya Karwa at the party.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He is also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. He is also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Govinda Naam Mera, Yodha, among others. The recent releases include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger and Brahmastra.

