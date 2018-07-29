Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Explains Their Idea Of Romance In Long-Distance Marriage

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja married in May

Sonam Kapoor is a busy star and so is her husband Anand Ahuja, a businessman. Sonam and Anand, who married in May, travel frequently for work and keep shuttling between different cities. So, how do they manage to keep up with each other? Anand Ahuja explained to mid-day their idea of romance when they are not together. "When it comes to marriage, small things matter a lot. We eat meals together, even if we are in different time zones, on Skype. We also actively make sure that we don't go over two weeks without seeing each other," he said. Anand is from Delhi but stays in London for work whereas Sonam is based out of Mumbai.

Soon after the wedding, the couple travelled to Delhi for a brief stay and later, got busy with their work. Sonam wrapped up her professional duties in time to celebrate her birthday with Anand in London in June. Anand is the owner of fashion label Bhane and also owns sneaker brand VegNonVeg. He is currently expanding Bhane with new store openings in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Over the weekend, he launched the store in Mumbai, which was visited by Sonam before the opening.

"I got clarity on the label after I met Sonam. She is decisive and I am the exact opposite. She intuitively knows what's good for me. She has brought a lot of clarity to my life. This store reflects a personality thanks to her. We wanted to create a plaza - there is a coffee shop and a cupcake store. We wanted to create a niche brand with a unique story behind it. We are launching a new line in September," Anand told mid-day.

Recalling the courtship period, Anand added, "We would talk over the phone. It was seven weeks before we actually met. By then, we knew we were in love, but met in person to solidify it. At the end of the day, it's about being patient."

Last seen in Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor has Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Zoya Factor in the line-up.