Sonam Kapoor's Chachu Sanjay Kapoor Posts Pic From His Wedding Album With A Message For The Bride-To-Be

If you are closely following Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding news, you might have chanced upon a picture of the actress' uncle Sanjay Kapoor being clicked doing a dance step. (Didn't you? Well, it's there on his Instagram account too). Sanjay Kapoor is excited for his niece's big fat Indian wedding but he's clearly looking forward to put his best foot forward during the sangeet, which is going to be grand (trust the Kapoors for that). Sanjay Kapoor today Instagrammed a picture from his wedding album, featuring Sonam, and wrote, "20 years back when we danced at my wedding, Sonam, now I will be dancing at yours." (Cute). "Love you," commented Sonam on the post. And, yes, Sonam's husband-to-be Anand has liked the picture.
Sonam Kapoor will marry Anand Ahuja as per Sikh traditions on May 8 in Mumbai. The wedding will be followed by grand reception later in the day. The wedding festivities are spread over for two days. The Kapoors and Ahujas are hosting a mehendi ceremony on May 7 and the sangeet will also reportedly happen tomorrow.
CommentsSonam's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula, Shanaya and Jahaan began the sangeet preparations a couple of days ago. Her colleagues like Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez also dropped by at her home for the rehearsals.
After weeks of rumours, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja confirmed their wedding last Tuesday. The announcement was made by a joint statement released by both their families.