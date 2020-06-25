Sonam Kapoor Thanks Karisma For 'Paving The Way For The Kapoor Girls In Movies'

Anand Ahuja photographed with Karisma and Sonam. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Highlights "You are our inspiration," wrote Sonam

"Aww! So sweet, darling. Thank you," wrote Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor celebrates her 46th birthday today

Sonam Kapoor's birthday greeting for Karisma Kapoor came in the form of a thank you note. On Karisma Kapoor's 46th birthday on Thursday, Sonam shared a picture from her wedding, in which she features with her husband Anand Ahuja and the Biwi No 1 actress. Sonam, daughter of Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor and designer Sunita Kapoor, wrote in her post: "Happy birthday Karisma Kapoor. You are our inspiration for hard work, determination and doing things no matter the challenges. Also, thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies... If it weren't for you, we all wouldn't be here. Love you."

In the comments section, birthday girl Karisma Kapoor thanked Sonam and wrote: "Aww! So sweet, darling. Thank you. Love you too." Check out Sonam Kapoor's post here:

Karisma Kapoor belongs to a family of actors. For years, however, it was only the Kapoor men who entered the family business - Karisma's mother Babita and aunt Neetu Kapoor both gave up their careers when they married Randhir and Rishi Kapoor. Karisma broke the unwritten rule of women not acting in 1991, making her debut in Prem Qaidi with the approval of her mother but not, as per Bollywood lore, her father. When her sister Kareena joined the movies a decade later, no Kapoor eyebrows were raised.

Karisma Kapoor's breakout film was the 1996 romantic-drama Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. She was last seen in the web-series Mentalhood.