Sonam Kapoor Signs Off From Twitter With This Message

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Sanju (Courtesy sonamkapoor)

Highlights I'm going off Twitter for a while," wrote Sonam Kapoor "It's just too negative," Sonam added Sonam is currently shooting for The Zoya Factor

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is otherwise very active on social media, announced on Saturday that she is taking some time off from Twitter. The 33-year-old actress did not give details as to why she is taking a break from the micro blogging website but she mentioned that Twitter has become "too negative". Before signing off, Sonam wished peace and love to her followers and wrote: "I'm going off Twitter for a while. It's just too negative. Peace and love to all!" Though the actress did not specify the reason of her distress on social media, her tweet comes days after a user trolled her over her Instagram story in which she complained of pollution in Mumbai.

I'm going off twitter for a while. It's just too negative. Peace and love to all ! — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 6, 2018

"It's taken me two hours to reach town. And I'm still not at the destination. The roads are bad and the pollution is ridiculous it's a nightmare to get out of the house,"Sonam Kapoor had written on her Instagram story.

A user shared a screenshot of her story on Twitter and told her that she is "equally responsible for global warming". "It's because of people like you, who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles. You know that your luxury car gives three or four km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming. First control your pollution."

@sonamakapoor its because of people like you,who don't use public transport or less fuel consumption vehicles.

You Know that your luxury car gives 3 or 4 km per litre mileage and 10 /20 AC's in your house are equally responsible for global warming.

First control your pollution. pic.twitter.com/CrlGmKxv0b — anant vasu(AV):&less (@anantvasu) October 4, 2018

In her reply, Sonam wrote: "And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed."

And it's because of men like you that women find it difficult to use public transport for fear of being harassed — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) October 4, 2018

Last year, Sonam Kapoor had urged her fans and followers on Twitter to stop making celebrities a target of online trolls. "I request my followers and fans not to hate on someone and get personal towards other celebrities. Be better than that," Sonam earlier tweeted.

Sonam Kapoor in an earlier interview to news agency IANS had said: "Nothing will ever stop me from expressing what I think is right or wrong and I don't think it should stop anybody whether they are celebrity or not. I do not bow down to cyber bullying or even from the media who gets too harsh with people for expressing their opinion or saying something. I think it's important to always say what you feel is right and think what you think is right."

When Sonam Kapoor was shooting for Veere Di Wedding last year, the actress was body-shamed on social media after Swara Bhasker shared a BTS video featuring Sonam chilling by the pool side wearing a black bikini. "Sonam is so flat that she barely needs a bra..." read a comment on the video.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor is currently filming for Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. Sonam will also be seen sharing screen space with Anil Kapoor in her forthcoming film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.