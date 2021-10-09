Sonam Kapoor Shares New Pics From Her Notting Hill Home

Sonam Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor gave a glimpse of her Notting Hill house in London to her Instafam on Saturday. The actress gave a virtual tour of sorts of her London apartment to Architectural Digest magazine for their September-October issue. She also shared some new pictures of her living and dinning area on Saturday. "Landscape pictures of the home that I didn't post," she captioned the post. Summing up her experience of staying in that house, the actress wrote: "The first time Anand Ahuja and I stepped foot into our flat it felt like home! It's a two and a half bedroom space perfect for where we are in our lives at present and we knew right away."

The actress added in her note, "My taste and leanings have become far more eclectic over the years, with a need to incorporate warm textures, fabrics, wallpapers with vintage carpets and chandeliers. I really desired a delicate balance between modernist art and furniture that strongly mirrors my Indian heritage. Being away from home can be hard at times, so Rooshad did a great job of marrying British architecture with an Indian asthetic and richness. While India is my soul, London has my heart."

See what Sonam Kapoor posted:

Sonam Kapoor married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a big, fat wedding in May 2018, which was a star-studded affair. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple were staying in London for over a year.

The actress made her debut in Bollywood with the Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya (2007). Sonam Kapoor, star of films like Neerja, Aisha, Khoobsurat, Veere Di Wedding, The Zoya Factor, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Raanjhanaa, will next be seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind. She also had a cameo in AK vs AK, starring her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.