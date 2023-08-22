Sonam Kapoor Shares Inside Pics From Son Vayu's 1st Birthday Celebrations In Delhi

Sonam Kapoor posted these images. (courtesy: sonamkapoor)

Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who welcomed son Vayu last year, celebrated his first birthday with family at their Delhi residence, on Monday. Sonam revealed in an Instagram post that they hosted a puja and a lunch at home and it was attended by family members. The album posted by Sonam features glimpses from the festivities, pictures of Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Priya Ahuja, Harish Ahuja. Sonam Kapoor's caption read, "Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents. Special thanks to Rani Pink for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch... Love you. Also thank you to Kavita Singh Interiors for the beautiful mandir she's given us. Best aunt in the world."

Sonam Kapoor married entrepreneur Anand Ahuja in May 2018 in Mumbai. Anand Ahuja runs the fashion label Bhane and the sneaker boutique VegNonVeg. The couple welcomed a son in August last year and they named him Vayu. On Vayu's birthday, Anand Ahuja posted these pictures and he wrote, "Out my face; I ain't a Rookie! #VayusParents #SophomoreSeason."

Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law Priya Ahuja wished her grandson with a post that read, "Its just a year since you are born, but you have given us so many sweet memories to cherish for our lifetimes!! Happy 1st Birthday to our little star. We love your lovely squeals, your hilarious laughs and your eyes full of naughtiness and wonder. You make our life beautiful my darling Vayu. Lots of love and God's blessings always. May the Almighty always keep you under his loving care."

In terms of work, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Shome Makhija's film Blind earlier this year. It released on OTT platform Jio Cinema.

Sonam Kapoor made her acting debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. She is the star of Hindi films like Raanjhanaa, Neerja, Veere Di Wedding, Aisha, Pad Man, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few.