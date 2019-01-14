Sonam Kapoor Is Missing 'Beau' Anand Ahuja Very, Very Much In New Pic From London

Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja on May last year (Image courtesy sonamkapoor

Highlights "In Notting Hill and missing my beau," Sonam Kapoor captioned the post Sonam's cousin Shanaya commented: "pretty, pretty" Sonam's post has close to five lakh views in less than six hours

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who was shooting for her upcoming film The Zoya Factor in Mumbai, lit up Instagram with a million dollar photo of herself from London, where she checked in recently. In her latest post on Instagram, Sonam can be seen taking a stroll on the roads of Notting Hill (as suggested by her caption) dressed in warm cozy winter outfit. It appears that Anand Ahuja has not accompanied her on her recent trip to London and she is missing him very, very much. Sonam captioned the photo: "In Notting Hill and missing my beau." Sonam's post has close to five lakh views in less than six hours. Masaba Gipta, Shanaya Kapoor have commented on the post. "I'm enjoying this hair haan," Masaba Gupta wrote while Sonam's cousin Shanaya commented: "pretty, pretty."

Sonam Kapoor, who married her longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in a big fat wedding in May last year, often share loved-up photos of themselves from vacations and several events. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were in Bali recently where they rang in the New Year. Lodged at the Como Shambhala Estate, the couple treated their fans to some priceless photos from the vacation. The duo were all smiles in one of the photos.

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in an extended cameo in Sanju, is gearing up for the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The Shelly Chopra Dhar-directed film marks her first film with father Anil Kapoor. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla.