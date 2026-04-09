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Sonam Bajwa's Film Pitt Siyapa To Release On May 1

Bajwa's latest work is Border 2

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Sonam Bajwa's Film <i>Pitt Siyapa</i> To Release On May 1
A still from the film.
New Delhi:

Punjabi film Pitt Siyapa, featuring Sonam Bajwa, is set to release in theatres on May 1.

Bajwa, known for films such as "Carry on Jatta" and "Nikka Zaildar", shared the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, which had release date written over it.

The post comprised the film's poster featuring the actor at the cash counter holding notes.

The film is directed by Rupinder Chahal. It is produced under MovieTunnel Productions in association with a team of producers, including Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupesh Abhimanyu Mali, Pankaj Gupta, Surya Gupta, Yogesh Rahar, Sandeep Vaswani, and Kewal Garg.

Bajwa's latest work is Border 2. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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