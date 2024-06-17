Sonali Bendre Reacts To Reports Of Fan's Suicide: 'How Can People...'

Sonali Bendre shared this image. (Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Actress Sonali Bendre, who made a comeback in the entertainment world after battling cancer, recently reacted to the reports of a fan dying of suicide because he could not meet the actor during her visit to Bhopal back in the 1990s. Expressing shock and disbelief at the reports, Sonali Bendre during a conversation with Mayank Shekhar on Mid-Day's The Bombay Film Podcast, said, "Yeh sach hai? [Is it true]? How can someone…” She was then asked if she had witnessed any other crazy things done by a fan. To which, she said, “There'd be fan mails. We wondered to test, if it was in actual blood. I'd be shattered, if it was. Best to appreciate, and leave it at that. How can people place humans on such a pedestal, that they'll fall from, anyway?”

A few weeks back, The Broken News star also reflected on Pakistan cricket icon Shoaib Akhtar's 'If she doesn't marry me, I'll kidnap her' remark. For the unversed, the cricketer had reportedly admitted to a crush on Sonali and made a light-hearted comment about proposing marriage to her. He joked that if she rejected his proposal, he would resort to kidnapping her. When recently asked about this during a conversation with Shubhankar Mishra, Sonali Bendre responded by expressing her disbelief that the cricketer would have made such a statement. She remarked that she finds it hard to believe Shoaib Akhtar ever said anything like that. Laughing it off, she said: “I don't know how true this is. Fake news existed even then!”

On Shoaib Akhtar's joke that he would “kidnap” the actress, Sonali added, “I don't know if he really said it…” The host explained that this could be the cricketer's way of saying that he likes the actress and is her fan. The actress further said: “Thank God for that, my career is because of that (audience loving me)!” In the same interview, the host also shared that former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina is a huge fan of the actress.

On the work front, Sonali Bendre was last seen in the web series The Broken News 2, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shriya Pilgaonkar.