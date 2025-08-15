Cut Your Power Bill By 100 Units A Month With These Simple Home Upgrades

Bill Reduction Strategies: Households struggling with rising electricity costs can significantly reduce their bills by saving over 100 units each month through small but targeted changes in appliance usage, energy experts say. In many states, just 100 extra units can push households into a higher tariff slab, adding Rs 1,000 or more to the monthly bill. Practical measures such as replacing old ceiling fans with energy-efficient BLDC models, switching to LED lighting, maintaining water motors, and optimising air conditioner settings can yield substantial savings. These changes not only ease financial pressure but also help lower overall power consumption and environmental impact.

Here are some practical adjustments that can help households cut electricity bills:

Switch to Energy-Efficient Fans



Traditional 80W ceiling fans running 20 hours daily consume around 48 units monthly. Replacing three with BLDC models can save about 87 units, with costs recovered in six to eight months.

Upgrade Lighting and Maintain Motors



Replacing 40W tube lights with 18W LED tubes can cut 26 units monthly in homes with four lights used for 10 hours daily. Regular cleaning and maintenance of water motors can save up to 10 units, with leak-free plumbing reducing usage further.

Air Conditioner Care and Eliminating Unnecessary Devices



Cleaning AC condenser coils every fortnight improves efficiency, while setting the temperature at 24 degree celcius avoids extra load. Voltage stabilizers are often unnecessary for modern refrigerators and TVs, potentially adding 30-45 units to bills if left in use unnecessarily.

Reduce Phantom Loads



Switching off chargers, set-top boxes and TVs at the plug can save an additional 5-10 units. Electricity boards urge regular audits to prevent bill shocks.