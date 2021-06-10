Sonali Bendre And A Cup Of Coffee Make The Perfect Pair For A Rainy Day

Sonali Bendre shared this picture.(Image courtesy: iamsonalibendre)

Actress Sonali Bendre, on Thursday, treated her fans to a simple yet adorable picture of herself as she enjoyed Mumbai's rainy weather. Sonali's companion for the rainy day was a cup of steaming hot coffee. In the picture, the 46-year-old actress can be seen sitting on a chair with a coffee mug in her hand. She can be seen dressed in a printed red shirt. Sonali Bendre looks gorgeous as she wears a bright smile in the picture. Sharing the picture on Instagram, the actress kept her caption simple and wrote: "Rain and coffee." Sonali's friend and interior designer Sussanne Khan left a comment on her picture. Sussanne dropped fire and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section of the post.

Take a look at Sonali Bendre's post here:

Sonali Bendre, who is a cancer survivor, recently opened up about what kept her strong during her battle with cancer. On Cancer Survivors Day, the actress shared a collage comprising a picture from the time when she was undergoing chemotherapy and a picture from recent times. "How time flies... today when I look back, I see strength, I see weakness but most importantly I see the will to not let the C word define how my life will be after it," she wrote in the caption of the post.

Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with metastatic cancer in July 2018. The actress received cancer treatment in New York and returned to Mumbai in December 2018 after the treatment.

Earlier this year, Sonali marked the World Cancer Day with an Instagram post. "Your journey is going to be hard but try to fight it with hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine and take #OneDayAtATime," she wrote in the caption.

In terms of work, Sonali Bendre is known for films like Sarfarosh, Hum Saath Saath Hain and Diljale. She was last seen as a judge on reality show India's Best Draamebaaz.