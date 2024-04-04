Sonakshi Sinha's Rumoured Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Reacts To Heeramandi Song Tilasmi Bahein

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from the song.(courtesy: YouTube)

The song Tilasmi Bahein from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi, released on Wednesday and it has been trending even a day later. On Thursday, Sonakshi Sinha's rumoured boyfriend and actor Zaheer Iqbal gave a shout out to the song and he wrote in an Instagram post, "Some things are just too inspiring to be just a fleeting story. So here's a post of something and someone that inspires me...Matlab just look at this yaar ... kamaaalll... seriously kya he boley koi ... Matlab really ... just ... wowwwwww. Aaiiii haiiiii Fareedannnnn. Kaatillllllll ( Killer). Tilasmi means magic. Magic = you." Aditi Rao Hydari, who features at the end of the video, dropped a black heart emojis. Sonakshi Sinha dropped teary-eyed emojis.

This is what Zaheer Iqbal posted:

Tilasmi Bahein presented and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee. The lyrics are by AM Turaz and it has been choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Check out the track Tilasmi Bahein from Heeramandi here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Bhansali Productions shared a collab video from the song and the caption on the post read. "She moves like magic, welcome to the world of Fareedan. Tilasmi Bahein song out now. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on 1st May, only on Netflix."

Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.