Heeramandi Song Tilasmi Bahein: Sonakshi Sinha Moves Like Magic

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Tilasmi Bahein. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sakal Ban, the first track from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi, was a celebration heralding spring. The second track from the series, titled Tilasmi Bahein, features Sonakshi Sinha dancing her heart out. The track features Sonakshi Sinha shining bright in a gold saree as she dances her heart out as she stands surrounded by a sea of people. She is the life of the party. The text on the video flashes "Get ready for the spell of Tilasmi Bahein." The video ends with a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari, who seems visibly disappointed on seeing Sonakshi Sinha.

Tilasmi Bahein presented and composed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, has been sung by Sharmistha Chatterjee. The lyrics are by AM Turaz and it has been choreographed by Kruti Mahesh. Check out the track Tilasmi Bahein from Heeramandi here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Bhansali Productions shared a collab video from the song and the caption on the post read. "She moves like magic, welcome to the world of Fareedan. Tilasmi Bahein song out now. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on 1st May, only on Netflix."

Ahead of the song's release, Sonakshi Sinha shared this video on Instagram and she wrote, "Dilon ki dhadkanein badhne waali hain, kyunki hosh udaane Fareedan jo aa rahi hai (Heartbeats are about to increase, because Fareedan is coming to blow away your senses). Tilasmi Bahein song out tomorrow."

Heeramandi will showcase the story of the courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.