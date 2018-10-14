Sonakshi Sinha's Latest Workout Pic Will Inspire You To Hit The Gym Even On 'Sundays'

Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (Image courtesy: sonakshisinha )

Sonakshi Sinha is giving us major fitness goals and how. Anyone who has been following the Dabangg actress on social media of late, would know that she is a fitness enthusiast and her latest Instagram post reminds us of just that. On Sunday evening, Sonakshi not only shared an image of herself, in which she can be seen working out but also motivated her fans to work out even on Sundays. In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen dressed in a black tank top and a pair of blue denim shorts. Sonakshi captioned the post "Aaj Sunday hai... Oldest excuse in the book. Quit using it. It's now or never, Sunday ho ya Monday!"

Take a look at Sonakshi's post here:

Aaj Sunday hai... oldest excuse in the book. Quit using it. Its now or never, sunday ho ya monday! pic.twitter.com/hGeWCzTDH6 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) October 14, 2018

"Sunday is not an excuse, go work out."

Sonakshi is often seen documenting pictures and videos from her fitness diaries on social media, while in some videos she can be seen practicing yoga, in others she can be seen doing core exercise. Last month, Sonakshi shared an picture on her Instagram profile, in which she could be seen doing a headstand at the edge of a swimming pool and wrote: "The challenge here was not to stand on my head. It was to do it at the edge of the pool and not fall in...Happy to announce that I did not."

Remember this video of Sonakshi doing Pilates?

ICYMI, here are some more videos and pictures from Sonakshi's fitness diaries:

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in Abhishek Varman's Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sanjay Dutt. Besides Kalank, she will be seen in Dabangg 3. She will also be seen in a special song titled Mungda in Total Dhamaal.