Sonakshi Sinha Was Asked If She Will Be Taken More Seriously After Heeramandi. Her Boss Reply

Sonakshi Sinha in a still from Heeramandi. (courtesy: YouTube)

Sonakshi Sinha, who stars as Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web-series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, was asked by a reporter at the show's trailer launch event in Delhi if she feels that casting directors and filmmakers will now see you in a different light and "maybe take her even more seriously." The actress gave a boss reply. She said, "I sure as hell hope so. I mean, what more does a girl have to do? I have been trying to prove time and again main achhi actor hoon bhai (that I am a good actor). No, but I have been given some wonderful opportunities. I can't entirely put the pin on one particular thing. It could be the choice of films, it could be different makers I have worked with but I truly believe I have learned something from every experience that I have had professionally and which is what has made me the actor that I am today."

Sonakshi Sinha spoke about the powerful roles that she has done in the past, including the hit series Dahaad, where she played a cop. Sonakshi added, "I am worthy enough of being a part of Sanjay Sir's world and with this I feel, its every actor's dream.Har actor ki ek bhookh hoti hai ke unhe ek alag nazariye se dekhein. Jiss nazariye se kisi ne nahi dekha hai unhe (It is every actor's dream to be projected in a totally different way). And Sanjay Sir has done exactly just that. It happened with me very recently with Dahaad as well, where Reema Kagti pictured me in a way that nobody had ever seen me before. So it's actually my mission now that I work with directors who look at me and project me in a way I have never been seen before. I want to do powerful roles. I want to do roles that are very strong female characters and project women very powerfully on screen."

Sonakshi Sinha signed off saying, "And that has actually been my agenda for the last few years. And I am very thankful to makers like Sanjay Sir, like Reema Kagti, who sort of empower me in that way as an actor. So you will definitely get to see a lot more in that direction from me as well."