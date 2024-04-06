In Pics: How Sonakshi Sinha Lit Up Heeramandi Song Tilasmi Bahein's Launch In Mumbai

Sonakshi Sinha at the event. (courtesy: aslisona)

Sonakshi Sinha added sparkle to a Heeramandi event in Mumbai and how. The actress, who recently launched the song Tilasmi Bahein from the series, shared pictures from the event in Mumbai. The actress made a stylish entry at the song launch event in a sparkly saree and she was stunning as ever. In a few clicks from the event, Sonakshi is seen greeting a sea of crowd. Sharing photos from the event, Sonakshi wrote, "Tonight was magical! We are spellbound. Thank you for your love for Tilasmi Bahein. Tilasmi Bahein song out now. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on 1st May, only on Netflix."

Check out the post here:

The actress shared another post after the song's launch and she wrote, "Cant stop smiling with all the love coming in for #TilasmiBahein... grateful."

Posting a round up video from the event, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "The big launch! My first Sanjay Leela Bhandali song is out... Tilasmi Bahein aap sab ke shukraguzaar hai. Special props to my fabulous team who make sure I shine on and off screen."

The track which released earlier this week, was shared by Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram with these words, "She moves like magic, welcome to the world of Fareedan. Tilasmi Bahein song out now."

Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will bring to life the stories of courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.