Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar Trailer - Sonakshi Sinha Vs Manisha Koirala In A Tale Of Love, Loss And Liberation

The much-awaited trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is out and is every bit as captivating as we had imagined. The trailer begins with a glimpse into the glittering, regal halls of Shahi Mahal where Mallikajaan (played by Manisha Koirala) rules over a house of courtesans. The next few scenes introduces us to the oh so gorgeous courtesans aka the diamonds of Heeramandi - Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Their beauty is unmatched and so is the opulence and grandeur of Heeramandi. All is well in Mallikajaan's world until threat in the form of Fareedan (played by Sonakshi Sinha) comes and brings tensions in the house to a boil. =Amidst internal conflict in the house of Mallikajaan, the city outside is roiling with freedom fighters demanding India's liberation from the British rule. Urging "murjewalis (courtesans)" to think as "mulkwalis (patriots) is Bibbojaan aka Aditi Rao Hydari as she says, "Sharafar humne chhor di, mohabbat ne hamein chor diya...ab sirf bagawat hamare zindagi ko mayene de sakti hai (I gave up being civil and love gave up on me...now only revolution will give purpose to my life)." What follows next in the trailer is Sharmin's yearning for love, Aditi's fight for freedom and the epic battle of power between Manisha and Sonakshi. Bonus - glimpse of the men of Heeramandi - Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha and father-son duo Shekhar and Adhyayan Suman.

The trailer was also shared by the respective stars of the web series on their respective Instagram handles. Fardeen Khan, and Taha Shah Badussha shared the trailer and wrote, "Aaiye Meharban- Heeramandi ki shandaar duniya mein aapka swagat hai Trailer Out Now! Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar premieres 1st May, only on Netflix."

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha added sparkle to a Heeramandi event in Mumbai. The actress, who recently launched the song Tilasmi Bahein from the series, shared pictures from the event in Mumbai. The actress made a stylish entry at the song launch event in a sparkly saree and looked stunning as ever. Sharing photos from the event, Sonakshi wrote, "Tonight was magical! We are spellbound. Thank you for your love for Tilasmi Bahein. Tilasmi Bahein song out now. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar coming on 1st May, only on Netflix."

Heeramandi, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will bring to life the stories of courtesans of Lahore and will explore the lesser-known aspects of their lives. The series will feature Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The series is slated to release on May 1 on Netflix.