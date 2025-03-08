Sonakshi Sinha's First-Look From Her Telugu Debut Film <i>Jatadhara</i> Out

Cinephiles, it's official. Sonakshi Sinha is ready to make her Telugu debut with the Venkat Kalyan-directed film Jatadhara. On the occasion of International Women's Day, the makers unveiled Sonakshi's intense first-look poster on Instagram.

In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha exudes absolute goddess energy. She is clad in heavy golden jewellery. The actress covers her face in such a way that only her kajal-smeared eyes are visible. Sonakshi's fiery gaze adds depth to her eyes. Her hair is left open in wild waves.

The tagline on the poster read, “Welcome aboard Sonakshi Sinha.” The caption said, “This Women's Day a beacon of strength and power rises in Jatadhara.”

Reacting to the photo, Sonakshi Sinha's husband, actor Zaheer Iqbal dropped multiple fire emojis. Actress Huma Qureshi wrote, “Faaaab.”

Jatadhara, billed to be a supernatural fantasy thriller, also features Sudheer Babu. Reportedly, a grand muhurat ceremony was held in Hyderabad recently. The shoot is believed to kickstart today. Jatadhara is backed by Umesh KR Bansal, Prerna Arora, Aruna Agarwal, and Shivin Narang under the banner of Zee Studios.

In other news, Sonakshi Sinha's 2013 film Lootera returned to the theatres on March 7. She shared screen space with Ranveer Singh in the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed movie.

On Lootera's re-release day, Sonakshi Sinha uploaded a slew of pictures from the film sets on Instagram. Her side note read, “Some memories from set (red heart emoji)”

Sonakshi Sinha made her big Bollywood debut opposite Salman Khan in the 2010 cop drama Dabangg. She was last seen in the Zee5 horror-comedy Kakuda and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Netflix.

On the personal front, Sonakshi Sinha got married to his longtime partner Zaheer Iqbal in June last year. The couple registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were speculated to be dating since 2016. They worked together in the 2022 film Double XL and featured in the Jodi Blockbuster music video the following year.