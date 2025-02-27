Sonakshi Sinha Reveals She Had Curfew At Home Till She Was 32: "Broke It For Zaheer And Got Schooled For It"

Sonakshi Sinha recently shared details about her strict upbringing in a candid interview with Hautterfly. Sonakshi also revealed she had a curfew of 1.30 am even when she crossed the threshold of 30s. Sonakshi shared how her mother Poonam Sinha closely monitored her late-night outings and she had to sneak in to avoid her questions.

During the same interview, Sonakshi Sinha also revealed whenever she broke the curfew, it was for Zaheer Iqbal and she got schooled for it.

"I had a curfew of 1:30 am after I started working. Till I was 32, it was the same. Zaheer had the biggest problem with it. Whenever I broke the curfew, it was because of him only and then I used to get schooled for it. I used to live in a fortress called Ramayana.

"I lived on the 10th floor, and my mom and dad lived on the fifth floor. We had a very strict telephone operator Mr Jha. The minute my car would enter the premises, he would call to the fifth floor and inform that 'baby has arrived'. A couple of times, I remember telling my man friday to ask the operator not to call my parents," Sonakshi Sinha added.

Sonakshi Sinha shared minute details about how she escaped her mother's wrath.

"When Mom would start questioning the next day about what time I returned, I would know that Jha didn't call them, so I used to lie. It's a story of every household. They would start calling from midnight asking where are you.

"They would scold me saying it didn't look nice. She would always say these things in the context of my father saying what would he think or she would complain to him, etc. My father is the chillest person in the world. He has never scolded me," the actor added.

Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal last year in an intimate ceremony. Sonakshi and Zaheer got married under the provisions of Special Marriage Act.